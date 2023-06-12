iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,372 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,717. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

