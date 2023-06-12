iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 343.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.95. 16,285,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,743,805. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

