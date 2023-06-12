iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 108,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 96,541 shares.The stock last traded at $52.59 and had previously closed at $52.28.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $932.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 572.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

