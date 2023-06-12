Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $158.53. 137,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.22 and a 200 day moving average of $165.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

