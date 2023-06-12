Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,682.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 30,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $552,669.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,630.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,404 shares of company stock worth $2,139,392 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Jamf Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 33.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 370.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 165,597 shares during the period. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 690,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. Jamf has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

