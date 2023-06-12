Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,682.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 30,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $552,669.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,630.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,404 shares of company stock worth $2,139,392 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Jamf stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. Jamf has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.41.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
