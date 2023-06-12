JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 4,050

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,750 ($46.62) to GBX 4,050 ($50.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.46) price target on Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.75) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.40) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,637.86 ($45.22).

Wizz Air Trading Up 4.3 %

WIZZ traded up GBX 117 ($1.45) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,842 ($35.33). The stock had a trading volume of 332,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,222. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,871.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,664.92. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,229 ($40.14).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

