JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Price Target to $12.00

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $51,047.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,225,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,950.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $51,047.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,950.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $519,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

