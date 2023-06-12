Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares in the company, valued at $27,309,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $832,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.79. 814,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,722. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

