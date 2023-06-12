Jurgen Timperman Sells 138,956 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $45.30 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.