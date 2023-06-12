Kava Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $451.74 million and $23.58 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00032572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 566,484,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 566,551,390 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

