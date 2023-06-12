Kenvue Inc.’s (NYSE:KVUE) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Kenvue’s (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 13th. Kenvue had issued 172,812,560 shares in its initial public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $3,801,876,320 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During Kenvue’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $25.10 on Monday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

About Kenvue

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

(Get Rating)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.