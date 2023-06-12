Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Critical Review

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Olaplex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue N/A N/A N/A Olaplex 32.14% 33.05% 14.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 3 0 2.33 Olaplex 3 6 6 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kenvue and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kenvue currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.51%. Olaplex has a consensus price target of $7.66, suggesting a potential upside of 114.59%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Kenvue.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Olaplex $704.27 million 3.32 $244.07 million $0.30 11.90

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Kenvue.

Summary

Olaplex beats Kenvue on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey. Kenvue Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

