Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Gap Up to $25.62

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $26.36. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 17,328 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.