Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 115,426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after buying an additional 75,912 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $715,000.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.88. 293,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,198. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

