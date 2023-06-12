Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 797 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.63. The stock had a trading volume of 631,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,585. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $318.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.57. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

