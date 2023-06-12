Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after buying an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,647,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,339 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.2 %

PAA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.21. 2,247,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.