Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.26. The stock had a trading volume of 60,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.96. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $290.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

