Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,894 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Sunrun by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $17,270,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,454,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 611,860 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 412,125 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,098 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 4,011,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,081,443. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

