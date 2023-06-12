Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,411 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,342 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 163,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,512,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 249,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AROC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Archrock Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AROC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,829. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.