Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR remained flat at $19.07 during trading on Monday. 59,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

