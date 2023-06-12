Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 523 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $11.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $499.66. 178,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,494. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $238.43 and a 12-month high of $504.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.13.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.