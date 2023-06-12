Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798 shares. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

