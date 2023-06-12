Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 531.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 62,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 371,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 766,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,037. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

