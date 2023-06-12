Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $256,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,110,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $224,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 923,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

