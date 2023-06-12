Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,927,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 83,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $107.06.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.