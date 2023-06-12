Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.53. 574,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $139.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

