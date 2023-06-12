Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 129,181 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,181 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BAB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.45. 583,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,294. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.