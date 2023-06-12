Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of PTLC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.93. 90,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

