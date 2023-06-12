Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCTR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,425 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

