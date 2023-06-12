Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,777. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $405.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

