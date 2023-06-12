Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,825,056,000 after acquiring an additional 395,342 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after acquiring an additional 246,537 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,416,000 after purchasing an additional 147,367 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,483. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

