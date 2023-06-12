Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $22.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Barclays raised Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping centers, combines expertise in terms of development, rental management and asset management. The company's portfolio is estimated at 19.8 billion as of December 31, 2022, and includes major shopping centers in more than 10 countries in continental Europe, which welcome hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.