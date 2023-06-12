Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

