Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

KOSS stock remained flat at $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,950. The company has a market cap of $34.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

