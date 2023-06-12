Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Sells $3,979,737.15 in Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) Director Daniel Janney sold 31,065 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $3,979,737.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,179,908.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $128.92 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

See Also

