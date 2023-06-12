L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.12. The stock had a trading volume of 895,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day moving average of $201.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

