Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) & Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Critical Comparison

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Carter’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Carter’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Carter's alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Carter’s has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 6.97% 30.11% 9.73% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Carter’s and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Carter’s and Lanvin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Carter’s currently has a consensus price target of $77.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.75%. Lanvin Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Carter’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carter’s and Lanvin Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $3.21 billion 0.79 $250.04 million $5.66 11.86 Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.50 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.49

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Carter’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carter’s beats Lanvin Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. Its Carter's products include babies and young children products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, layette essentials, tops and t-shirts, multi-piece sets, sleep and play products, and sleepwear; and OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes, such as denim apparel products, overalls, core bottoms, knit tops, t-shirts, and layering pieces. The company also provides products for playtime, travel, mealtime, bath time, and home gear, as well as kid's bags under the Skip Hop brand. In addition, it offers bedding, home décor, cribs and baby furniture, diaper bags, footwear, gift sets, hair accessories, jewelry, outerwear, paper goods, socks, shoes, swimwear, and toys. The company operates wholesale locations, including department stores, national chain stores, and specialty stores, as well as retail stores. It also sells its products through its eCommerce websites, such as carters.com, oshkosh.com, and skiphop.com, as well as other international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.