LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.38. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 61,846 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

About LanzaTech Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

