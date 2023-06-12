LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.38. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 61,846 shares traded.
Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
LanzaTech Global Stock Up 4.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40.
About LanzaTech Global
LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LanzaTech Global (LNZA)
