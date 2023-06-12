Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Life Time Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.08 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

