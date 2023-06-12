Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Sells $352,247.40 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.79. 28,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,850. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average is $162.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 28.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $30,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

