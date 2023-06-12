LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
LiqTech International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.