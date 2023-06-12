LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LiqTech International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in LiqTech International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

