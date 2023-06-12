LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,253 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 4.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 489,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.38%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

