LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LXU. Piper Sandler lowered LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

NYSE LXU opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $779.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $180.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

