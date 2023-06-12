Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $4.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVLU shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of -0.15. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $90.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mardy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,600.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth $67,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 34.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

