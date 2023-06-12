Lumi Credits One Day Trading Volume Reaches $117.48 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $117.48 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

