Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Up 6.7%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 3,968,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,777,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,338.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

