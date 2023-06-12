MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:MNSBP)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSBP stock remained flat at $23.50 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.44.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

