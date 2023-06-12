MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:MNSBP)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSBP stock remained flat at $23.50 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.44.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.