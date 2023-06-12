Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 2,785.7% in May

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 2,785.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,416. Makita has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

