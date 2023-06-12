Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 2,785.7% in May

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 2,785.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Makita Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,416. Makita has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Makita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

