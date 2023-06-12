MamaMancini’s (MMMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) will be issuing its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MamaMancini’s (NASDAQ:MMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, analysts expect MamaMancini’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

MamaMancini’s Price Performance

MMMB stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 million, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.88. MamaMancini’s has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MamaMancini’s

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

About MamaMancini’s

(Get Rating)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.