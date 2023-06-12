Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

Manitex International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.