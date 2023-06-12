Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
